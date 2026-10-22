Macron vows to ban non-union protests, blames ultra-left groups as unrest grips France

Macron said the government would take a 'multi-pronged' approach to preventing further violence

French President Emmanuel Macron has accused organised ultra-left groups of attempting to overthrow the Republic through violent protests, as his government prepares tougher restrictions on demonstrations.

Speaking after a security council meeting on Thursday, Macron acknowledged “shortcomings” in the authorities' response to last weekend's unrest.

He said officials had been caught by “an element of surprise” and must improve security measures ahead of further demonstrations.

Macron accused extremist groups of“political and even seditious acts carried out by organised ultra-left groups aiming to bring down the Republic”.

He promised “absolute” determination to restore order and supported the justice ministry's calls for harsh punishments against those involved in rioting.

Under the proposed measures, demonstrations organised by recognised trade unions would still be considered under existing laws, although authorities could impose restrictions or change protest routes.

However, Macron said other demonstrations should, “wherever possible”, be “prohibited entirely”.

Local authorities have also been given powers to introduce restrictions on gatherings where necessary.

The president said the government would take a “multi-pronged” approach to preventing further violence.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu is expected to meet student organisations next week to discuss their demands and grievances.