WNBA finals teams skip anthem for third straight game

The WNBA Finals controversy continues as the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries skip the national anthem before a consecutive game, highlighting the teams’ decision and fueling further debate.

Dan Zaksheske, Outkick reporter who has been doing ground reporting during the 2026 WNBA Finals, tracked these repeating events for three consecutive games.

During Game 1, Zaksheske reported that both teams were on the floor before warming up and vanished for the roughly two minutes it took to perform the national anthem.

Many WNBA teams have elected not to be on the court when the national anthem is played before the starting lineup is announced.

However, leaving the court before the anthem has been a common WNBA practice since 2020. This stance came during the peak of protests against racial inequality and police brutality after the murder of George Floyd. The WNBA has yet to respond to Outkick’s query on whether teams must be on the court for the anthem.

The league’s official policy states, “Players, coaches, and trainers are to stand and line up in a dignified posture along the sidelines or on the foul line during the playing of the National Anthem.”

The Valkyries and the Dream are now under media scrutiny from media personalities as well as some fans. Furthermore, Zaksheske was of the view that two people seated in an area designated for WNBA public relations staff remained seated during the national anthem before Game 3.