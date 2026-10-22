Sheriff Chris Nanos insists Nancy Guthrie was taken alive

Nearly nine months have passed; Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts are still unknown, and suspects involved in her alleged kidnapping are yet to be apprehended.



Upon her disappearance, ransom notes were released earlier by law enforcement agencies that claimed the 84-year-old was dead.

However, Chris Nanos, who is the Arizona sheriff and leading the investigation, stated his belief that Guthrie was alive when she was taken from her home.

Offering such an insight, it intends to highlight the direction of the investigation, where it is suggested that authorities did not rule out the possibility that the incident began as an abduction instead of a killing of Nancy inside her residence.

Yet, in an interview with the Buckmaster Show, Nanos did not offer information on what possibly happened to Guthrie after she was taken.

But regarding the ransom notes, the sheriff previously cast doubt on a ransom letter the authorities received back in June.

“I think the FBI has done a number of arrests for false or fake ransom notes,” he said earlier on the Buckmaster Show.

“It’s a shame that that happens, but I think we’re looking at another one of those today,” the sheriff added.

Nancy, meanwhile, has been missing from her home near Tucson, Arizona, since Feb. 1.