Canada and Turkey eye closer trade ties as Carney makes first official bilateral visit

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is travelling to Turkey on Wednesday for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening trade, energy and security ties between the two countries.

According to Global News, the trip marks the first official bilateral visit by a Canadian prime minister to Turkey.

Carney is expected to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Thursday before travelling to Istanbul for discussions with business leaders on Friday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson will accompany him.

The visit comes as Canada seeks to diversify trade beyond the United States and attract international investment.

Canada and Turkey recorded $4.3 billion in bilateral trade in 2025, with discussions already underway on a potential free-trade agreement.

Energy cooperation, particularly nuclear power, is expected to feature prominently in talks.

Canadian engineering company AtkinsRéalis is reportedly among the contenders to supply technology for two planned Turkish nuclear power plants.

The countries could also expand cooperation in defence, critical minerals, shipping and construction.

The visit could mark a significant step towards closer Canada-Turkey relations.