Poland's abortion ban faces new challenge as lawmakers vote to loosen restrictions
Currently, abortion is legal only when pregnancy results from rape or incest, or when the mother's life or health is at risk
Poland's parliament has approved two bills aimed at easing the country's near-total abortion ban, although the proposed reforms face a likely veto from the president.
According to The Guardian, the legislation would reduce criminal penalties for people helping women access abortions and permit terminations in cases of fetal abnormalities.
However, reproductive rights campaigners say the changes do not go far enough.
Leah Hoctor, from the Center for Reproductive Rights, described the proposals as a “very small-scale change”, warning they would offer little help to most women seeking abortions.
Campaigners are planning demonstrations across 27 Polish cities on Thursday, demanding broader access to abortion services.
Currently, abortion is legal only when pregnancy results from rape or incest, or when the mother's life or health is at risk.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk came to power in 2023 promising to reform abortion laws, including allowing terminations during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.
However, he later acknowledged that his government lacked sufficient parliamentary support to deliver those changes.
Rights organisations are now urging the government to suspend criminal penalties related to abortion while broader reforms remain politically blocked.
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