Russia ready for new Ukraine peace talks in November after Putin-Witkoff meeting
Russia was prepared to restart trilateral negotiations after 10 November, potentially in Abu Dhabi
Russia has signalled its willingness to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine and the United States in November following a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff.
According to CNN, Putin met Witkoff in St Petersburg on Wednesday for approximately three hours to discuss proposals aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Russia was prepared to restart trilateral negotiations after 10 November, potentially in Abu Dhabi.
The proposed talks would include discussions on security arrangements for Russia and Ukraine following a possible peace agreement.
However, Moscow has not indicated any willingness to abandon its demands, including Ukrainian territorial concessions and restrictions on Ukraine's military.
The meeting followed Witkoff's discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Norway on Tuesday, which US officials described as making “meaningful progress”.
Zelensky has expressed support for freezing the conflict along existing frontlines, provided Ukraine receives strong security guarantees.
Meanwhile, Russian officials remain cautious about the possibility of a breakthrough.
The talks also resulted in Russia releasing 74-year-old American prisoner Stephen Hubbard, who had been detained for more than four years.
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