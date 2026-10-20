Flights to Europe could get more expensive in 2027 as fuel costs surge, Ryanair warns

European air fares could increase by as much as 20 percent in 2027 as airlines face soaring fuel costs caused by the Middle East conflict, Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary has warned.

According to The Guardian, O'Leary predicted that rising jet fuel prices could lead to record ticket price increases, airline bankruptcies and takeovers.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, he warned: “You’re going to see air fares rise next year in Europe, I think by 10, 15, maybe 20 percent.”

Jet fuel prices have surged following disruptions to fuel supplies caused by the war involving Iran.

The International Air Transport Association previously estimated that jet fuel prices would average $152 a barrel in 2026, compared with $90 in 2025.

Although Ryanair and several other airlines secured fuel contracts protecting them from earlier price increases, many have limited protection for 2027.

“We’re 85 percent unhedged next year, and most of the other European airlines are in a similar position,” O'Leary said.

Meanwhile, easyJet has reported higher fuel costs and announced plans to cut 700,000 seats from its winter schedule.

Ryanair is also reducing more than one million seats and 20 routes in Belgium following an increase in aviation taxes.