Milan on high alert as Italy deploys 500 troops following days of riots and looting

Italy will deploy 500 soldiers to Milan following days of violent protests over rising living costs that led to clashes with police, vandalism and widespread looting.

According to The Guardian, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government has promised tougher security measures as the city prepares for further demonstrations on Saturday.

Police detained 271 people after groups of masked youths set bins on fire, smashed windows and looted shops during protests over the weekend.

Of those detained, 32 were arrested, including 23 minors. Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse violent groups.

Several luxury retailers, including Chanel, Tiffany and Dior, removed merchandise from their windows amid fears of further unrest.

Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani warned that the government would take stronger action.

“The government will respond firmly to these attacks on the state, ​including through measures aimed at curbing violence by minors,” he said.

Proposed security measures reportedly include tougher penalties for youth gangs, restrictions on public gatherings and extended preventive detention for minors.

Meanwhile, a protest movement called 17 October has announced plans for weekly demonstrations across major Italian cities.

Similar protests have also taken place in Bologna, Brescia, Bergamo and Turin, where police arrested 28 demonstrators.