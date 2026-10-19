Andy Burnham targets 'headphone dodgers' with new £100 bus fines
Under the Bus Services Act, authorities can introduce and enforce rules against loud music, vaping and littering
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced a nationwide crackdown on passengers who play loud music or videos without headphones on public transport.
The new campaign targets so-called “headphone dodgers”, with local transport authorities being advised to issue fines of up to £100 for nuisance behaviour on buses.
Under the Bus Services Act, authorities can introduce and enforce rules against loud music, vaping and littering.
“We’ve all been on the train when someone starts blasting music or videos from their phone. It gets on your nerves and can quickly spoil the journey,” he said.
The government will also launch a poster campaign with the slogan “share the carriage, not the noise”, encouraging passengers to use headphones and avoid speakerphone calls.
Transport safety officers and police will be responsible for enforcement, rather than bus drivers.
Train operators already have powers to impose fines of up to £1,000 for similar behaviour.
The announcement follows growing public frustration over noise on buses and trains, with surveys showing strong support for tougher penalties.
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