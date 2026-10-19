Chris Nanos mocked for Halloween video as Nancy Guthrie remains missing

Since the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the person who has arguably got the most spotlight among the section of authorities who have been investigating the case was Chris Nanos.



The sheriff of the Arizona Department was perceived by a quarter for botching the investigation of the abduction of anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Now, he was featured in a 90-second video promoting PAW Patrol, an animated series, as Chase, a German Shepherd character in the show.

Posing as Chase, Nanos appeared with dog-like ears and a nose painted to resemble a dog.

The video was an effort by the sheriff's department to promote the Halloween event set for October 24.

The slogan linked to the Paw Patrol, which said, "Good thing no county is too big or dog too small," was used by Nanos.

But in response, some users found the zany Halloween video inappropriate because Guthrie remained missing.

According to the Daily Mail, the Pima County Sheriff's Department turned off the comment section. Still, the netizens kept mocking the video.

In addition, the sheriff's department earlier stated that the ransom note said to be associated with Guthrie's disappearance was not credible.

Guthrie, however, has remained missing since Feb. 1.