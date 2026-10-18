Study finds eating blueberries every day can surprisingly boost your mood
Packed with flavonoids and gut-friendly benefits, a daily handful of these berries may naturally brighten your outlook and boost your mental health
Fruits can be a source of vitamins and nutrients as well as a great mood lifter. Recent research highlights an intriguing connection between daily blueberry consumption and mental well-being, largely pointing to a fascinating gut-brain axis.
Clinical studies, including pilot trials focusing on older adults, have observed that daily consumption of blueberries or blueberry powder leads to subtle shifts in gut microbial enzymes and beneficial bacteria.
Participants incorporating blueberries into their daily routines showed more consistent reductions in depressive and anxiety symptoms.
While some studies note that the direct statistical variance compared to a placebo can be modest, the trend points toward tangible mental health perks.
Beyond the microbiome, blueberries are packed with rich antioxidants called flavonoids. These compounds are believed to help reduce neuronal stress, boost cerebral blood flow, and even improve acute cognitive performance and mood within hours of eating them.
Ultimately, while they are not a standalone medical treatment for mood disorders, adding a cup of blueberries to your daily diet is a delicious habit with compounding health benefits for both your mind and body.
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