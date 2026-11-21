Pancreatic cancer treatment sees major breakthrough with latest medicine

At a major international cancer conference, an early clinical trial result was presented that after pairing a pill with standard chemotherapy, shrinking of tumors as well as halted growth was observed in patients with pancreatic cancer.

The findings, shared at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium in Barcelona, come from a phase ½ trial testing a daily oral medication called daraxonrasib, along with two standard intravenous chemotherapy drugs, gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel.

The trial consisted of 61 patients whose pancreatic cancer had already spread to other organs and who had not yet received treatment for their advanced disease.

The research also indicated that pancreatic cancer particularly is quite difficult to treat because more than half of patients are diagnosed after the disease has already spread.

In major clinical trials for metastatic pancreatic cancer, chemotherapy alone shrinks tumors in about 23% to 42% of patients, but the disease typically begins growing again after five to six months, and most patients survive between 8 and 11 months.

According to National Cancer Institute data, only about 3% of patients with distant-stage disease live five years past diagnosis.

In the new study, which tracked patients for a median follow-up of 18 months, tumors shrank in 60.7% of cases, including 8.2% where they disappeared entirely on scans.

And overall, the combination stopped tumor growth in 90.2% of participants.

Patients went a median of 12.8 months before their cancer worsened, almost double the timeframe typically seen with standard chemotherapy, and 76.6% were still alive at the one-year mark, the study found.

"We are now seeing not only substantial tumor shrinkages, including complete responses, but also durable disease control, with median progression-free survival exceeding one year," study lead Dr. Wungki Park, a gastrointestinal medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, said in a press release.

More than 90% of pancreatic cancers are driven by a faulty gene called RAS, which allows tumors to keep growing. Daraxonrasib is designed to turn off that growth signal, something scientists long thought was impossible to fix with medication.