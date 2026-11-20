Allergy myth debunked by scientist in latest research

Scientists have figured out the potential cause of allergies by debunking centuries-old teaching that allergies start in the immune system.

They have deciphered that allergies may in fact be due to a power failure inside the body's barrier cells which line the skin, gut, nose, lungs and esophagus.

Study lead Professor Peter Smith, a clinical immunologist from Griffith's School of Medicine and Dentistry, said the team analyzed the largest multi-omic collection of allergy data it was aware of, encompassing 116 case-control cohorts, 3,776 patients, and 2,164 cohorts.

Professor Smith, who is a Professor and Clinical Immunologist at the School of Medicine and Dentistry, Griffith University, said of the study, “For 60 years, we've taught that allergies start with the immune system and the barrier breaks as a consequence, but our work suggests it may be the other way around. Allergy diseases, which now affect up to one in three children, may start one step earlier as a power failure in the mitochondria of the epithelial cells which form the body's barrier surfaces."

"The barrier cell can't meet the energy and stress demands of the modern environment so raises the alarm too easily, and the immune events we recognise as an allergy, follow,” the expert further mentioned, adding, "It could help to explain why some children have eczema, food allergies, hay fever, asthma and related conditions."

The evidence was strongest in eosinophilic esophagitis, an allergic disease of the gullet. The program that cells use to clear damaged mitochondria was reduced in all 13 independent patient cohorts.

In eczema, changes to the skin's barrier and antioxidant defenses were found even in skin that was not inflamed.

But the signal was not found in every allergic condition and was absent in established asthma and nasal polyps, and only partly present in hay fever.

The paper also argued many separate triggers acted on one shared target which was the energy capacity of the barrier cell. These included processed diets, pollution, microplastics, detergents, loss of dietary fiber and early antibiotics.

Co-author Associate Professor Nic West, a molecular immunologist from Griffith's School of Pharmacy and Medical Sciences, said allergies had always had too many causes and no single explanation to account for an epidemic which had multiplied within a single generation.

"The research also explains why allergies can relapse," Associate Professor West said. "Once inflammation is established it damages the barrier further.”

"Today's drugs act downstream, so the disease often returns when treatment stops as they do not reach the root cause."

Additionally Professor Smith clarified that this study only proposes a hypothesis that is to be thoroughly tested, and is not a settled mechanism.

"We have spent our careers managing the smoke and for the first time we think we can see the fire, and it is not where everyone was looking. This is not a cure but is something we have never had before – a logical starting point. The next step is to measure these cells directly in infants before the allergy develops,” he said while making the concluding remarks of the study.