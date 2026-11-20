Scientists determine major cause of depression

A study conducted aimed to find out who is more prone to being depressed and if there are any factor contributing to it.

Adolescents and teenagers who drink more alcohol or use multiple forms of marijuana are much more likely to experience major depression.

In addition, girls, older teens and multiracial teens are more likely to experience major depression, regardless of drug or alcohol use.

Those are the main results of a nationally representative cross-sectional study of Americans aged 12 to 17 years by researchers with the Texas A&M University School of Public Health (part of Texas A&M Health).

The study’s lead author, who is a health behavioural doctoral student, Sunghyun Chung, said, “We know that about one in five adolescents and teenagers in the United States reports feeling depressed within the past two weeks and that teen depression is closely linked to drug and alcohol use."

He added that most studies on the topic track just one substance at a time, with simple "yes or no" questions or by asking how many days a teen used a substance, even though teens today might use substances in multiple and overlapping ways - like vaping, eating edibles and smoking and thus might face different health risks.

"Both depression and substance use often start during the teenage years, making it critical to study these disparities more closely," he said. "Therefore, our goal was to test the hypothesis that teens who are more heavily involved with alcohol, or who use cannabis in a wider variety of ways, are more likely to experience major depression."

The findings in the study were:

Increased risks: The more heavily teens were involved with alcohol, and the more varied their methods of using cannabis, the higher their chances of being depressed.

Demographic vulnerabilities: Girls, older teens and multiracial teens face a higher likelihood of depression, regardless of drug or alcohol use.

"The takeaway is that parents, doctors and school officials should look at teen drinking, drug use and depression as connected issues and should screen teens for both issues together," Chung said. "Finding these patterns early allows for much better support."