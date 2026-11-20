Higher cholesterol linked to severe depression? Research answers pressing question

The one hormone that might just be a factor in depression is more common than we thought.

UT Southwestern Medical Center researchers and colleagues, including two at UT Dallas, have found evidence that pregnenolone, which is a naturally occurring steroid hormone the body produces from cholesterol, may alter patterns of communication between key brain regions involved in depression and cognitive control.

The study, conducted with the UT Dallas Center for BrainHealth and published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, could potentially lead to the development of a brain-based marker of neurosteroid effects, enhancing the medical community's understanding of depression and providing insights that could inform future treatment approaches.

“Previous studies have suggested that pregnenolone could be an effective treatment for depression in people with bipolar disorder, but we lacked insight into exactly how it affects neural circuits across the brain, especially those involved in depression,” the corresponding author for the study, E. Sherwood Brown, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., said.

The expert who is also Professor of Psychiatry in the Peter O'Donnell Jr. Brain Institute at UT Southwestern further mentioned, “These findings bring us one step closer to developing proven neuroimaging biomarkers that would enable us to see exactly how pregnenolone changes functional connectivity between regions of the brain in people with depression – and how we might shape those changes to benefit patients."

The study followed 29 women with mild to moderate major depressive disorder in a double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover trial of pregnenolone.

Participants received three seven-day treatment conditions” 500 or 800 milligrams (mg) per day of pregnenolone or placebo, taken orally.

Testing was performed via serum samples and functional fMRI exams, a brain-imaging technique that allows the researchers to analyse and study brain activity by measuring changes in blood flow and oxygen levels.

The final fMRI analysis included 11 participants who had usable data from all three treatments.

Compared with the placebo, participants taking 500 mg/day of pregnenolone had reduced functional connectivity between the amygdala and left frontal pole, the regions of the brain involved in emotional processing and cognitive control.

However, the connectivity change was seen with the 500 mg dose but not the 800 mg dose, suggesting that more pregnenolone does not necessarily produce a greater effect on these brain circuits.

Both doses had no side-effects with no serious adverse events reported. Blood tests also showed that both doses of pregnenolone significantly increased levels of allopregnanolone, a downstream neurosteroid involved in regulating brain signaling.

"This study gives us a better understanding of how neurosteroids may influence brain connectivity in women with depression, an area that hasn't been studied enough," said contributing author Francesca Filbey, Ph.D., Deputy Director at the UT Dallas Center for BrainHealth and the Bert Moore Endowed Chair and Professor of the School of Behavioral and Brain Sciences at UT Dallas.

The next steps for researchers will be to determine whether observed connectivity changes are associated with improvement in depressive symptoms or cognition and to replicate the findings in a larger sample.