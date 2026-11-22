Does smoking increase infertility risk? WHO explains the dangers

Smoking can significantly reduce fertility in both women and men, with the latest World Health Organization (WHO) report warning that tobacco use significantly reduces the chances of conceiving and having a healthy pregnancy.

The report discovered that women who smoke have a 40% increased risk of infertility in contrast to non-smokers.

Smoking can pose a significant threat on male reproductive health, increasing the likelihood of erectile dysfunction, ejaculatory issues, poor sperm health as well as its shape.

Medical officer with WHO’s Tobacco Free Initiative Dr. Kerstin Schotte stated, “For all people who plan pregnancies, our message is, ‘Stop smoking, improve your health, improve your reproductive health as well.’ ”

For the study, scientists analysed decades of global data and discovered that exposure to secondhand smoke could minimise the contraceptive chances.

Additionally, smoking may affect fertility treatments. An analysis of 21 studies found fewer pregnancies and live births among couples undergoing in vitro fertilisation (IVF) when one partner smoked, with smoking possibly reducing the chances of a successful pregnancy by half.

Notably, the WHO issued a warning that emerging evidence suggests e-cigarettes, waterpipes and smokeless tobacco may negatively affect fertility.

Women who quit smoking had 25% reduced odds of infertility as compared to those who continued, underscoring the benefits of quitting.