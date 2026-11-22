Gordon Ramsay reveals morning habit that could lower cancer risk

Gordon Ramsay has spilled the secret to reducing the risk of cancer.

The celebrity chef has shared his morning routine and health experts say it may offer genuine benefits.

One of the major benefits that were pointed out include a potential reduction in cancer risk. During an episode of WIRED's Gordon Ramsay Answers The Web's Most Searched Questions series, the Scottish chef shared what he eats for breakfast and what he has after a gym session.

Answering the question, Gordon, who recently cemented his place in Hollywood with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, was asked, “Does Gordon Ramsay drink coffee?” He replied, “I love coffee.”

"First thing in the morning, I'll start off the day after a session in the gym, and I'll get a black coffee and a croissant. Then throughout the day, I'll have a flat white. Potentially with oat milk or skim milk,” he revealed.

While milk often comes down to preference and, in some cases, allergies, it's estimated that around 103 million cups of coffee are consumed in the UK each day. That's around 5 million more than in 2018, according to the British Coffee Association.

Despite milk having some benefits, such as supporting bone strength, muscle repair and daily energy, you might wonder whether black coffee offers any advantages too.

Experts from Healthline state that there is "some evidence that drinking coffee may reduce your risk of developing certain types of cancer."

It explained that one review of 28 studies on coffee and cancer risk found that the more coffee the study participants drank, the lower their risk of liver cancer and endometrial cancer.

"Another review observed similar findings, but also reported that coffee might reduce colorectal cancer risk. However, this study likewise noted that coffee had no effect on overall cancer risk,” it was mentioned.

Interestingly, the expert at Healthline also says that "coffee contains small amounts of other vitamins, minerals, and polyphenols, the latter of which are beneficial plant compounds."

It further stresses that while these suggestions are promising, "more studies are needed to fully understand how drinking coffee may affect cancer risk."