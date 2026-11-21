Virginia reports first measles-related death amid measles elimination status loss

A young child who tested positive for measles has died in Virginia, health officials announced on Friday, marking the first measles-associated death in the state this year.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) did not release an exact age but said the child was between the ages of 0 and 4, as per ABC News.

The department has also clarified that it is not releasing any further information on the death to protect the family's privacy.

"There has been a recent increase in measles activity in some areas of Virginia," the department said in a news release on Friday. "VDH urges Virginians to be proactive in protecting themselves and their communities from measles and avoiding future tragedies such as this."

The death of the child in Virginia marks the 12th measles-associated fatality in the United States so far this year, according to state health departments.

Other deaths have been reported in New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

It comes days after the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced that the U.S. had officially lost its measles elimination status after more than 25 years.

Measles elimination was first declared in the United States in 2000, meaning the highly contagious virus had stopped spreading continuously. That status is lost when the same strain of measles circulates for 12 months or more.

According to the latest data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been a total of 5,838 confirmed infections reported this year in nearly every state.

The majority of measles cases in 2026 have been confirmed among children and teenagers aged 19 and younger, and about one in six children under age 5 with measles have been hospitalized.

Additionally, 96% of the total cases this year are among people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile, 2% of cases are among those who have received just one dose of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine and 2% of cases are among those who received the recommended two doses.

The CDC currently recommends that people receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective against measles.