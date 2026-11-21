Is workplace stress taking a Toll on your mental health? How to recognise anxiety

Are you a depressed corporate worker, who is constantly experiencing workplace stress posing a significant impact on your mental health, with other contributing factors such as financial issues, job insecurity and artificial intelligence, and more.

A global survey discovered that workplace stress is taking an immense toll on your health, as one in three employees said they were “merely surviving” at work, while one in four reported worsening mental health over the past year.

Moreover, half of respondents struggled to remain focused or engaged in their jobs.

The findings come from Lyra Health's 2026 State of Workforce Mental Health report, which surveyed 7,500 workers across six countries in late 2025.

How workplace stress is contributing to aggravating mental health?

Money problems remain the highest and were the most common source of ongoing stress in the Lyra survey (57%).

Meanwhile, additional workloads (35%) and fear of losing a job (23%) also contributed to the stress.

Psychiatrist Dr Asim Shah stated, “The anxiety becomes so overwhelming that you are unable to focus and concentrate.”

“These feelings can impair your daily work functions. If that continues for more than six months, Shah said it might be time to seek professional help.”

“Some employers might offer an employee assistance program where you can go for help," he said. "You can also start talking to a therapist through psychotherapy or look into medication management for your workplace anxiety,” Shah added.

Symptoms may include excessive nervousness, sweating, trembling, difficulty concentrating and losing interest in work.

To manage workplace stress, employees are advised to take break tasks into smaller goals, establish workload boundaries, maintain healthy habits and discuss their feelings with trusted people and seek professional help to promote better mental health.