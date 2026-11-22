Doctor sheds light on how to detect sugar problems early with simple sign

Most of us usually ignore the odors our urine has but it could actually tell us a lot about underlying health conditions.

While shifts in urine smell are frequently entirely harmless and tied to day-to-day habits, such as what you've eaten or how much water you've had, on occasion they can serve as an early warning sign that something may be amiss.

Dr. Clair Grainger, a GP at Superdrug Online Doctor, explained that although the majority of changes in urine smell are nothing to be concerned about, being aware of what's normal for your body and identifying when something has altered can help you detect potential health issues at an early stage.

She said, "It's completely normal for your wee to smell slightly different from time to time, and in most cases, it's down to something as simple as dehydration or what you've eaten that day.”

"However, your urine can sometimes provide clues about what's happening inside your body, and certain changes may be linked to infections or underlying health conditions that need medical attention,” the expert added.

Dr. Clair warned there is one odour you should never ignore. She pointed out, "Sweet or fruity-smelling urine can sometimes be a sign that your body is passing excess glucose or ketones through your urine.”

"This can happen when blood sugar levels are too high or when the body starts breaking down fat for energy.”

She continued, “If you notice a persistent sweet smell alongside symptoms such as feeling unusually thirsty, needing to wee more frequently, unexplained weight loss or extreme tiredness, it's important to arrange a prompt GP appointment to check your blood sugar levels.”

"In some cases, a fruity smell associated with ketones can be a warning sign of diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially life-threatening complication of diabetes. If you're also experiencing vomiting, stomach pain, deep or rapid breathing, confusion or fruity-smelling breath, you should seek emergency medical attention,” the GP mentioned.

She further guided, "The key thing to remember is that an occasional change in the smell of your wee isn't usually a cause for concern, particularly if you can link it to something you've eaten or a change in your hydration levels.”

“However, if the smell is persistent, unexplained or accompanied by symptoms such as pain, fever, unusual discharge, increased thirst or needing to urinate more frequently, it's important to get checked rather than trying to diagnose yourself,” Dr. Clair also said.

"Paying attention to what's normal for your body can help you recognise when something isn't quite right, and seeking medical advice early can make a real difference,” she explained to anyone who may be wondering what to do after they may suspect problems in their urine.