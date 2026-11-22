COP31 climate talks in Turkey near a close: Delegates issue reactions

Conversations at the COP31 climate talks in Turkey are nearing a close, and finally we have insights from the delegates.

Its all been revealed by Reuters, and according to their report, the COP31 climate talks in Turkey neared a close with a deal far ‌from certain as countries argued over the pace of the clean-energy transition, the role of carbon capture, and financial support for developing nations.

As for reactions, it includes COP31 President Murat Kurum and he said, “while no ⁠one obtained everything they might have desired, everyone can find a place for themselves within this text—that is the very essence of consensus. I hope that the decision emerging from this hall will demonstrate to the world that multilateralism is still capable of yielding results.”

Belgium's federal Minister of Mobility, Climate, and Ecological Transition, Jean-Luc Crucke though, had a short reaction. He called the outcome ‘unacceptable’ and said, “It's not the end of multilateralism, but there has to be courage to say no.”

A similar stance was also seen in Mr Carsten Schneider, the Minister of the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety of Germany. He simply said, “We hope, of course, that we will still reach ⁠a decision. But given the last few hours, I'm sceptical that this can still succeed in the short ⁠time left, especially since many colleagues have already left, as this conference was supposed to have ⁠ended two days ago.”