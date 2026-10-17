Elizabeth Holmes' partner defends participation in 'You Can See Everything'
Elizabeth Holmes' partner defends their decision to take part in the documentary 'You Can See Everything'
Elizabeth Holmes‘ partner, Billy Evans, has opened up about their decision to participate in a documentary, titled You Can See Everything.
An American businesswoman and her partner granted Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim access to their home during the period when Elizabeth—who had been found guilty by a federal jury of defrauding Theranos investors—was facing a 135-month prison sentence.
Speaking on the All-In podcast, Billy said, “[The context going in] is Elizabeth is facing an 11-year sentence. She’s been prevented from speaking publicly in any way, shape or form and this would come out after that period in which she is now allowed to talk. There’s been a lot of media produced on her."
He further said, "There’s been a lot of people who have told her story. That narrative is pretty ossified. The whole idea was here she is, see her and make up your own mind. It’s not to re-litigate the case. Practically, at this time she was not allowed to talk about the case, so she was gonna follow the rules and not talk about the case.
“It was to have people see who she is. I have gone through this consistent experience with the people who love me most, from my grandmother to my best friends," Billy continued. "They’d hear I knew [Elizabeth Holmes] or I was falling for this person and now we’re going to have a kid… in the beginning, every single one of these people thought I was crazy. ‘Do you know who she is?’ I would tell them, ‘I understand why you feel that way but just meet her.’"
"And they would meet her and spend time with her and see her in a totally natural environment, like going on a hike or helping a friend. Every opinion of her would radically shift. That was the intention of the film. To help scale that up and allow other people to sit with her and make up their own minds," he added.
Billy then admitted that he hasn't seen the documentary yet.
“I haven’t seen it. I might think this is the dumbest thing I have ever done," he said. “Am I nervous? I have been through so many intense, surreal experiences that it takes a bit to raise my blood pressure. With this there’s certainly concern but it’s ultimately our decision.”
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