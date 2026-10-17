Trump makes last-minute Russia sanctions move, citing ‘US national interests’

President Donald Trump in a latest and unexpected move waived key Russia-related US sanctions and tariffs before new law takes effect which the president signed last month.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order aimed at exempting Russia from these sanctions and tariffs. But Trump formally certified that his move is in the “US national interests to withhold some of the sanctions.”

“I have submitted to the Congress a certification that the issuance of such a waiver at this time is in the national interests of the United States,” Trump stated.

The waiver will remain active until Trump or top administration officials decide further action is appropriate.

The executive order comes days after the President signed a diesel deal with Putin in which Moscow agreed to release 300,000 tonnes of diesel to the US and global energy markets to ease skyrocketing energy prices ahead of the midterm November elections.

The US President signed the Russian sanctions bill in September and it was due to take effect on Sunday.

The law mandated tariffs of up to 100% within 30 days on all US imports from the top five buyers of Russian crude oil/gas, penalties for buying Russian energy post-enactment, and measures against countries facilitating Russian sanctions evasion.

The law also imposed sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, other government officials and Russia’s shadow fleet.

The statute explicitly granted the president the authority to suspend enforcement simply by notifying Congress that applying them would harm US national interests.

However, Trump’s unexpected move drew a backlash from lawmakers. US Representative Don Beyer, a Virginia Democrat, criticised Trump for the ​waiver.

"Trump's latest surrender to Putin again betrays our Ukrainian partners and defies clear congressional intent of legislation designed to punish Russia for its illegal war of aggression," Beyer said in a statement.

Senator Elizabeth Warren blasted the administration for undermining congressional efforts to pressure Russia.