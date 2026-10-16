Trump urges Zacharia to reconsider White House spokeswoman role

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said he told new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia that she should reconsider her role after facing a public backlash a week after taking the job.

Trump told reporters, “I told her: 'I think you're better off being happy, and I'm ​not sure you can ever be happy in ​this stuff.' There's nothing easy about this stuff.”

He said they would speak when he returned to the White House after completing a trip to Georgia and that he would leave the decision to her. However, he did not sound particularly supportive of his embattled press secretary.

It was a remarkable vote of no confidence in Zacharia who took up the role a week ago. On Tuesday, her nervous first appearance in the briefing room and unrelenting questions about her background led to immense scrutiny from the media and fellow Trump aides.

Trump said that Zacharia had been mistreated by the media, and said while he was leaving the White House for a political rally in Georgia. Zacharia has captured Trump’s attention as a conservative commentator on media and her recruitment occurred immediately after other candidates were disqualified for critical comments they made about Trump.