Istanbul hit by worst floods since 1942, as record rainfall kills four

Istanbul received more rain in 48 hours than its combined historical average for September and October

At least four people have died after Istanbul was hit by its worst flooding in more than 80 years, following heavy rainfall that submerged streets, damaged homes and swept away vehicles.

According to Anadolu Agency, the city received more rain in 48 hours than its combined historical average for September and October.

Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci described the flooding as the worst disaster of its kind since 1942.

“We are trying our best to help our citizens, but we are also experiencing the biggest flood disaster since 1942,” Ciftci said during a visit to an affected neighbourhood on Friday.

The latest victim, a 66-year-old man, was found dead beneath a bridge in Istanbul's Sariyer district.

Three other deaths had previously been reported, including a teenager who was electrocuted during the storm.

Authorities also reported four people missing before Friday's discovery.

Officials received approximately 9,850 reports of flood-related damage and other problems, while 46,000 workers were deployed to assist residents and clear debris.