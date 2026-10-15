West Nile virus: Europe reports 141 deaths as human cases rise in 2026

On Thursday, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) announced that as of early October, 18 European countries had reported 1,855 cases of people contracting West Nile since early 2026 resulting in 141 fatalities.

The Scientific Officer in EFSA’s Biological Hazards and Animal Health Welfare Unit stated: “ In 2026, WNV has reached record levels ⁠in Europe, with the number of human ​cases and animal outbreaks surpassing historical records.”

According to Reuters, the number of human cases in Europe increased by 769 since the earlier report in September.

The report further showed that the number of cases reported in the EU at 1,715 is above the ten-year average of 693 cases. It has been observed that Greece and France recorded their highest number of human cases to date at 445 and 144 respectively while Italy remains the most affected European country with 748 cases.

Reports already showed that fifteen European countries have faced 511 outbreaks in animals of the equine family and 595 outbreaks among birds. Furthermore, the transmission season of the mosquito-borne virus is nearing its end, though residual transmission may continue in the coming weeks.