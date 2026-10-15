Tumbler Ridge school shooting: US grand jury indicts alleged accomplice indicted

A US grand jury has indicted James Bryant, an alleged co-conspirator in the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting in British Columbia, Canada that killed eight people in February.

Bryant, 30, from Bellingham, Washington, faces a charge of conspiracy to murder people in a foreign country.

According to the US Department of Justice, the indictment “details several overt acts that Bryant took to further the school shooting conspiracy.”

Prosecutors allege Bryant agreed to record and livestream the attack, advised the shooter on potential targets and weapons, and sent money to purchase a lighter for an improvised explosive device.

The shooting took place on February 10, when 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar killed eight people, including five pupils and a teacher at a secondary school.

Van Rootselaar died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as police approached.

Bryant, whose lawyer says she uses the name “Melody” and female pronouns, was denied bail on Tuesday, one day before the indictment.

The grand jury's decision establishes probable cause for prosecutors to proceed with the case.

The Justice Department said the charge carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if Bryant is convicted.