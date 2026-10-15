Alberta separation referendum draws massive early turnout as 174,532 cast ballots
Both separatist and pro-Canada campaigners are now focusing on encouraging supporters to vote
More than 174,500 Albertans voted on the first day of advance polling for the province's October 19 referendum, signalling strong public interest in the debate over Alberta's future in Canada.
According to Global News, Elections Alberta recorded 174,532 ballots on Monday, compared with an average of 151,727 votes per day during advance polling in the 2023 provincial election.
Around 418,000 mail-in ballots have also been approved.
The referendum includes 10 questions covering immigration, constitutional issues and whether Alberta should begin the legal process for a second, binding referendum on independence.
The vote will not immediately result in Alberta leaving Canada. Instead, it could establish whether the province takes another step towards a potential separation.
Both separatist and pro-Canada campaigners are now focusing on encouraging supporters to vote.
Results for the separation question are scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, October 20, one day after the official vote.
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