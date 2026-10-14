China, EU pledge to stabilize bilateral trade ties and balance economic relations

China and European Union has committed to deepen economic cooperation amid recent trade talks.

According to Xinhua news, China's Vice Premier He Lifeng told French diplomat Emmanuel Bonne in Beijing, China and EU have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening economic cooperation following high-level diplomatic talks in Beijing.

Despite deep-seated friction surrounding industrial policy and automotive subsidies, both powers are prioritizing trade stabilization, supply chain security, and open dialogue over protectionism.

As reported, both Beijing and Brussels emphasized that keeping international supply chains secure and predictable is vital to their shared economic security, particularly as global markets continue to navigate persistent inflationary pressures and geopolitical headwinds.

Following high-level consultations in Beijing co-chaired by Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and EU trade officials, the talks followed a deal reached last week that could reduce Chinese hybrid-car exports to the EU by more than half.

On Monday, China's Commerce Ministry said the agreement would allow export growth to continue while ensuring a quota comparable to those applied to other countries, following “intensive consultations” between the two sides.

Tuesday's meeting with Bonne, President Emmanuel Macron’s senior diplomat, came after both sides struck a deal last week that could cut Chinese exports of hybrid cars to the bloc by more than half.

Macron said China-EU relations had “great potential for further growth,” adding that Beijing was ready to strengthen economic cooperation with France across various sectors and implement the consensus reached by the two countries' heads of state for mutual benefit.

Both sides also emphasized the importance of maintaining secure and predictable supply chains amid challenging global economic conditions.

Officials highlighted existing institutional mechanisms and World Trade Organization frameworks as key channels for resolving trade disputes and preventing further escalation.

Despite persistent differences over automotive exports, industrial subsidies, and other policy issues, the discussions underscored a shared interest in keeping communication open and managing trade tensions through dialogue.

The latest diplomatic engagement could help sustain institutional talks and build momentum for closer economic cooperation ahead of the next formal review.