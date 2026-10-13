Nigel Farage defends ‘lethal force’ policy for English Channel migrants amid backlash
Farage claimed migrant camps were affected by regular shootings and stabbings, blaming international criminal organisations
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has defended his party's controversial proposal to allow Royal Marines to use lethal force in certain circumstances during operations targeting migrants crossing the English Channel.
The comments follow remarks by Reform's Treasury spokesperson Robert Jenrick, who said naval officers would be permitted to use lethal force if necessary under a Reform government.
According to Politico, Labour Defence Minister Luke Pollard condemned the proposal as “disgusting and illegal” and “abhorrent to British military values.”
“Our Royal Navy are not allowed, as all armed forces are, to accept an illegal order. We do not shoot unarmed civilians. We do not take military action against civilians,” Pollard told Times Radio.
However, Farage insisted Jenrick's comments had been “utterly misconstrued”.
Speaking to LBC, he argued that military personnel should be allowed to defend themselves if attacked.
Farage also claimed migrant camps were affected by regular shootings and stabbings, blaming international criminal organisations.
Reform UK's immigration plan, known as Operation Fortress, was published in August.
It states that “lethal force would be available where lawful and necessary in self-defence or defence of others against an imminent threat to life.”
Farage has also pledged to suspend Britain's asylum system for five years if his party wins power.
-
Germany’s Nuremberg airport briefly shut down after mid-air communication malfunction
-
El Niño fuels Indonesia wildfires, destroying nearly 300 homes in Sumatra
-
Poilievre heads to Michigan to demand end to US tariffs on Canadian vehicles
-
Will Alberta leave Canada? Advance voting opens in historic separation referendum
-
False hijack alert sends German fighter jets scrambling
-
Supreme Court agrees to hear DOGE transparency lawsuit involving Elon Musk, Trump
-
Greta Thunberg joins French students as nationwide protests enter third week
-
Kimberly Guilfoyle asked to resign as US ambassador to Greece, White House says
-
Ursula von der Leyen calls for stricter migration measures ahead of EU leaders' summit
-
Six Flags loses $170mn in market value after after man dies in roller coaster tragedy
-
Russia-Ukraine conflict near an end? US, Europe draft four-point peace settlement: Report
-
When will Savannah Guthrie return to ‘Today’? Craig Melvin reveals update