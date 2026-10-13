Nigel Farage defends ‘lethal force’ policy for English Channel migrants amid backlash

Nigel Farage claimed migrant camps were affected by regular shootings and stabbings, blaming international criminal organisations

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has defended his party's controversial proposal to allow Royal Marines to use lethal force in certain circumstances during operations targeting migrants crossing the English Channel.

The comments follow remarks by Reform's Treasury spokesperson Robert Jenrick, who said naval officers would be permitted to use lethal force if necessary under a Reform government.

According to Politico, Labour Defence Minister Luke Pollard condemned the proposal as “disgusting and illegal” and “abhorrent to British military values.”

“Our Royal Navy are not allowed, as all armed forces are, to accept an illegal order. We do not shoot unarmed civilians. We do not take military action against civilians,” Pollard told Times Radio.

However, Farage insisted Jenrick's comments had been “utterly misconstrued”.

Speaking to LBC, he argued that military personnel should be allowed to defend themselves if attacked.

Farage also claimed migrant camps were affected by regular shootings and stabbings, blaming international criminal organisations.

Reform UK's immigration plan, known as Operation Fortress, was published in August.

It states that “lethal force would be available where lawful and necessary in self-defence or defence of others against an imminent threat to life.”

Farage has also pledged to suspend Britain's asylum system for five years if his party wins power.