Supreme Court agrees to hear DOGE transparency lawsuit involving Elon Musk, Trump
The Supreme Court will now consider the dispute over DOGE's legal status and public records obligations
The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear a lawsuit seeking access to government records involving Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
According to The Associated Press, the case was brought by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a government watchdog demanding transparency over DOGE's activities during the early months of President Donald Trump's second term.
CREW argues that DOGE operates as a federal agency and should therefore be subject to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
However, the Trump administration maintains that DOGE is a presidential advisory body and is exempt from public records requirements.
Lower courts previously sided with CREW, ordering the government to process its records request.
The Supreme Court intervened in June 2025, ruling that a district judge's order requiring the release of documents was too broad.
The administration has since challenged an appeals court ruling that again favoured CREW, arguing that it threatens the confidentiality of presidential advisers.
The dispute also involves whether DOGE acting administrator Amy Gleason can be questioned under oath.
CREW insists the public deserves information about DOGE's role in restructuring federal government operations.
“We will continue to pursue transparency for the American people, who deserve to know the details of the Trump Administration’s efforts to unilaterally remake the federal government,” CREW attorney Nikhel Sus said.
The Supreme Court will now consider the dispute over DOGE's legal status and public records obligations.
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