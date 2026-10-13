Kimberly Guilfoyle asked to resign as US ambassador to Greece, White House says
Trump asked Kimberly Guilfoyle resign as a US ambassador to Greece
The White House said on Tuesday that US ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle has been asked to resign from her position.
White House press secretary Katie Zacharia said at a briefing, “We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign.”
“She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.”
US lawmakers voiced prior apprehensions regarding claims that Guilfoyle may have threatened to use US influence to undermine the Greek government.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Guilfoyle requested help from a Trump donor through text message to help her pay off a six-figure credit card bill in exchange for access. Guilfoyle has rebuffed allegations of wrongdoing and her attorneys disputed the validity of the text message.
Greece has been a central NATO ally to the United States by providing hosting rights for critical defense installations in the Eastern Mediterranean and it leads an EU maritime operation to protect commercial shipping in the Red Sea.
Katie Zacharia’s first time at the White House press briefing began by praising Trump for whom she has long wanted to work. Zacharia is taking over from Karoline Leavitt who stepped down from the post in August to take care of her family.
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