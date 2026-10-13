Trump could fire Kimberly Guilfoyle as US ambassador to Greece over misconduct reports
Trump has been following reports accusing Guilfoyle of accepting expensive gifts
US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering firing Kimberly Guilfoyle as ambassador to Greece following allegations of misconduct involving gifts and financial dealings.
According to CNN, Trump has been following reports accusing Guilfoyle, who was previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr., of accepting expensive gifts and allegedly seeking money in exchange for access to administration officials.
Guilfoyle's lawyers have denied the allegations and maintained that she complied with federal gift and reporting requirements.
The controversy intensified after former Trump donor Eric Deters claimed Guilfoyle requested $100,000 to pay an American Express bill before her Senate confirmation. Deters said he did not transfer the money.
However, Guilfoyle's lawyers disputed his account, saying the money was owed for previous speaking engagements and consulting work.
“Asking a client to pay for work already done is not corruption. It is the opposite of corruption,” her lawyers said.
Trump declined to defend Guilfoyle when questioned by CNN on Friday.
“I just heard about it. Too bad. I mean, I don’t know,” Trump said.
Vice President JD Vance also addressed the allegations, saying he opposed officials selling access to government figures but wanted the facts established before drawing conclusions.
“Let’s see what the truth is. And obviously, if there was something bad that happened, then people have to suffer consequences for it,” Vance said.
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