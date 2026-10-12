Mamdani launches first major NYPD use-of-force review in nearly a decade

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has ordered a comprehensive review of the New York Police Department's use-of-force policies amid growing demands for police reform.

The review, the first of its kind in nearly a decade, will examine how officers use force and is expected to be completed within months.

Mamdani also announced changes aimed at strengthening police accountability, including measures to prevent officers from avoiding disciplinary proceedings by retiring.

The reforms follow the death of Win Rozario, a 19-year-old who was fatally shot by NYPD officers during a mental health crisis in Queens in March 2024.

A civilian oversight board later supported allegations of excessive force, but one officer retired before disciplinary proceedings could continue.

“When the government uses force against a New Yorker, the standard for accountability must be at its highest,” Mamdani said.

The mayor also announced increased funding for the NYPD inspector general's office and changes to reporting procedures following police-related deaths.

The announcement comes amid criticism from some of Mamdani's supporters, who have called for NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch to be dismissed.

However, police union president Patrick Hendry criticised the review, accusing the mayor of attempting to satisfy his political supporters.