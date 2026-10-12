Reform UK pledges to suspend UK asylum system for up to 5 years

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has pledged to suspend the United Kingdom's asylum system for up to five years if his party wins power, marking one of the most radical immigration platforms in modern British political history.

Speaking in Kent, Farage outlined sweeping measures to halt new asylum grants, invalidate pending claims, and deport thousands of individuals currently in the system.

To enact the policy, Reform UK stated it would withdraw the UK from the European Convention on Human Rights and repeal the Human Rights Act 1998, while carving out exemptions for Ukrainian refugees.

The announcement has sparked immediate and intense backlash from human rights organizations and legal experts over international law compliance.

Critics argue the plan is legally untenable, while supporters view it as a necessary shock to address severe strain on national public services and borders.

As reported by the Guardian, the Reform's party’s most hardline immigration policies to date were condemned by refugee charities and others as “unworkable” and an abandonment of Britain’s tradition of helping victims of war after they were announced by Nigel Farage on Monday.

As informed, Children and mothers would not be exempt from plans by Reform UK to immediately deport 90,000 asylum seekers and impose a five-year ban on people being granted asylum.