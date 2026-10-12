EU clears €115M AGILE initiative to boost small-scale defense tech and startups

The Council of the European Union has formally adopted the regulation establishing the Programme for Agile and Rapid Defence Innovation (AGILE).

A new €115 million funding instrument designed to accelerate the development of emerging defense technologies.

The initiative aims to provide rapid, targeted financial support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), start-ups, and scale-ups specializing in critical sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), uncrewed systems, and quantum computing.

Designed for the existing tools like the European Defence Fund, AGILE seeks to bridge the critical gap between laboratory research and operational capability, targeting grant decisions within four months of application.

Prompted largely by lessons learned from the war in Ukraine where rapid technological adaptation has proven decisive the programme explicitly allows participation from entities in Ukraine as well as European Free Trade Association EFTA-EEA nations.

EU defense commissioners emphasized that the initiative addresses a structural imbalance where traditional defense spending heavily favors a handful of major prime contractors.

By empowering smaller innovators, the bloc hopes to field cost-efficient solutions within one to three years. As reported, AGILE is expected to become fully operational in early 2027.