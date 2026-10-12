Poland deploys thousands of police officers to schools following spate of stabbing attacks

The Polish government has deployed more than 20,000 police officers to educational institutions nationwide in response to an unprecedented wave of school violence and knife attacks.

A major police operation was underway in Poland on Monday to ensure security in schools after three recent stabbing attacks, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk vowed to confront what he described as ‌a growing trend of youth violence.

Authorities have dismissed rumours that the attacks were linked to an online challenge or organised group, but Tusk told a crisis meeting on Sunday that the glorification of violence in some corners of the internet was having a damaging effect on young people.

"We have observed a rise in the fascination with violence, both in Poland and worldwide... we are witnessing a grim trend of violence," he said, adding that content promoting Nazi ideology and a "cult of strength", as well as violent computer games, were major factors.

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said late on Sunday that more than 20,000 police officers would be deployed to schools on Monday.

"A clear message is required: there will be no tolerance for any attacks on Polish children, nor ‌for the descent of public life into anarchy," he told state news channel TVP Info.

Police said on Monday that they had inspected 80,000 educational institutions and detained 135 people since Friday.