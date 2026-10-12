Ilhan Omar’s home searched in fraud investigation

Federal agents searched Rep. Ilhan Omar's residence in Washington, D.C., as part of a criminal investigation.

Agents who executed a search warrant were from Homeland Security Investigations, under a court authorisation obtained by the Justice Department.

“Today in the Washington, DC, area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorised search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation,” a DoJ spokesperson said.

The department spokesperson, in an interview with Fox News Digital, did not reveal what evidence the agents were searching for nor the scope of the investigation.

Citing sources, Fox News, however, reported that the agents were scanning the immigration documents filed by the father of Omar when she was a child.

The raid follows President Donald Trump and his key close political aides often taking a potshot at Omar and accusing her of obtaining U.S. citizenship through fraud.

Trump previously even ramped up criticism of revoking the Minnesota Democrat's citizenship and deporting her.

Omar, meanwhile, was one of the first Muslim women to be elected to Congress in 2018.

Additionally, the search comes just weeks before the midterm election, which may raise a politically explosive allegation against the Trump administration, which is already facing accusations from critics for targeting political opponents.