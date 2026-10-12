Power outages in Ukraine as strikes continue despite Trump ‘energy ceasefire’ claim

Widespread power outages have struck multiple regions in Ukraine following a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks, directly challenging U.S. President Donald Trump’s assertions of an immediate, mutual "energy ceasefire".

As reported by BBC, President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia hit a power plant in Ukraine "immediately after" Donald Trump announced what he called an energy ceasefire.

"It's clear Putin doesn't read Truth Social," says Zelensky, referring to the US president's social media post on Sunday-our Russia editor outlines who's saying what

Zelensky says Ukraine is willing to back an energy truce if Moscow does the same, adding it could "become a major step toward ending the war"

The strikes targeted critical electrical grid infrastructure and power generating facilities in major urban centers, including Kharkiv, plunging residential neighborhoods into darkness and disrupting local municipal services.

The assault unfolded shortly after Washington announced that both Moscow and Kyiv had agreed to halt attacks on energy infrastructure.

While Ukrainian leadership expressed initial surprise noting the announcement came as news while reiterating a conditional willingness to abide by a reciprocal truce—the Kremlin has yet to formally confirm compliance, and Russian military action has continued unabated.

The escalation highlights deepening friction between Washington and Kyiv over diplomatic strategy, alongside widespread skepticism from international observers regarding the enforceability of unilateral announcements.

As engineers race to repair damaged substations amid freezing conditions, the breakdown of the supposed energy moratorium signals that critical infrastructure remains heavily exposed to ongoing hostilities.