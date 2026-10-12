Zelenskyy offers ‘diesel deal’ to Trump as Kremlin rejects 60-day ceasefire plan

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has floated an idea of signing a corresponding diesel deal with President Donald Trump referring to the recently signed US-Russia diesel deal.

Zelenskyy made these remarks during the Warsaw Security Forum on Monday while speaking to the attendees.

Taking to X, Zelenskyy expressed skepticism over Trump's recently signed diesel deal with Vladimir Putin in which Moscow agreed to release 300,000 tonnes of diesel immediately to the American and global marketplace followed by 500,000 tonnes in November and another million after that.

“I don’t believe the volume of diesel Russia will export will affect the price. Moreover, we see that they can export from 300,000 to 500,000 tons a month today. Meanwhile, global consumption stands at 120 million tons a month. What kind of impact can that have? I don’t think it would have any,” he wrote.

Zelensky further raised the questions over Russia’ s deal citing “there are entirely different reasons behind these actions. If this is the approach, then why isn’t America making a ‘diesel deal’ with Ukraine?”

With this, he proposed a new diesel deal with the Trump administration, stating the country’s influence over ships and oil refineries. “If that’s the case, then let’s do it.”

“If we can be guaranteed protection for our power system, then we will not strike Russia’s diesel infrastructure in response. Electricity is first and foremost about helping people – keeping their lights on.”

Zelenskyy added our integration with the European power grid enables us to export affordable electricity to countries experiencing shortages, provided our energy infrastructure remains undamaged.

“So, yes, let’s sign a corresponding ‘diesel deal’ with the President of the United States.”