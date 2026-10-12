Russia rejects Ukraine’s 60-day ceasefire proposal with different ‘peace’ vision

Russia has rejected a 60-day ceasefire idea proposed by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy meant to allow his country to hold a presidential election.

Speaking to ABC’s This Week on Sunday, Zelensky urged, “Please tell Putin, ​give us two months, 60 days ⁠of total ceasefire, 60 days, ​and we will organise elections.”

Zelenskyy’s call for presidential election came after the US president demanded that this is now time to bring a new president for Ukraine who can make a new deal, marking the strained ties between Kyiv and Washington in the wake of escalating attacks on Russian energy refineries.

“First of all, with all respect to President Trump, it’s up to our society, up to our people to choose one or another leader,” Zelenskyy responded.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov ruled out the possibility of a temporary ceasefire with Ukraine in this conflict and proposed a different vision of peace, claiming the country wants a long-term peace deal.

"In the Kremlin, both President ‌Putin ⁠and officials at other levels have repeatedly stated that we do not want a ceasefire," said Peskov.

"We want ​long-term ​peace and are ⁠prepared to do everything possible to achieve it." Kremlin response follows energy ceasefire deal with Ukraine as announced by President Donald Trump. But Ukrainian president accused Russia of violating deal by attacking infrastructure.

Moscow always argues that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is an illegitimate leader for not holding elections, even though Ukraine's legal framework explicitly bans elections under martial law.

Vladimir Zelensky's official five-year term in office expired on May 20, 2024.