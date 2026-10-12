Kelly Clarkson's store feud escalates as NYC shop shares its side of the story

The Brooklyn store, where Kelly Clarkson allegedly denied of buying a $15,000 singing bird ornament, has come up with "additional details" about the singer-songwriter's store visit.

​On Sunday, the Kelly Clarkson Show host accused the Art of Play store of treating her like Julia Robert's character in Pretty Woman and claimed that when she asked about buying the expensive bird ornament, salesmen at the store behaved as if Kelly "couldn’t afford it."

​The store subsequently claimed in an earlier statement that it was not for sale but Kelly again clapped back at the store, accusing them of lying.

​Now, on Monday, the NYC outlet once again attempted to give a clarification, spilling more details of the 5-minute interaction between the songstress and their employee.

​“During the 5 minutes she spent in the store, she inquired about our mechanical bird puppet named Molly,” Art of Play wrote on Instagram.

“We explained that while Molly is permanently attached to the wall and serves as a de facto mascot for our shop, a nearly identical automaton is owned by the creator of the machines, a brilliant artist named Bliss Kolb who lives in Seattle. He told us he would be willing to part with Molly’s twin for $15,000. We explained all of this to Kelly Clarkson.”

​The outlet went on to explain, “We also offered to show her a different singing bird automaton, made by a traditional clockmaking shop in Germany, that she could have taken home with her that day. It costs about $2,000. She did not stick around long enough to see it.”

​Despite the muddle, Kelly was presented with an apology by the Art of Play store.

​“We’ve reached out to Kelly directly to try and clear the air. We really do wish her the best and hope that someday we can all laugh about this misunderstanding," the store concluded.