Naomi Ackie isn't 'really impressed' by Hollywood: Here's why

Naomi Ackie is not overly impressed by Hollywood.

The actress, best known for her roles in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Mickey 17, revealed that she prefers London over Hollywood.

"The London film scene feels like home," Naomi said at a BFI London Film Festival.

The film star said that she feels "great peace" when she meets old friends and acquaintances in the city.

"I feel, controversially maybe, [that] in America, it feels like Hollywood, and Hollywood is not a thing that I’m particularly stimulated by. It’s a machine, and I respect it, but it’s not necessarily the thing that makes me feel the most comfortable," said Naomi.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 35-year-old actress also talked about portraying music icon Whitney Houston in the biographical film, Wanna Dance with Somebody.

"I’m a perfectionist, and this shit sent me crazy because you can never know a person," Naomi said. "It was something about the pressure of people knowing Whitney, people loving Whitney, me playing her. Am I good enough? This is a mountain.

"I remember saying to my sister: ‘I feel like I’m a baby looking at the top of a mountain, and somehow I need to crawl up to the top,' she continued.

Naomi added, "The reviews weren’t the most incredible; the box office didn’t do great, but for me personally, it changed my approach to my craft. Because once you do something like that, I was like: ‘Give me anything!’ … Because I know I’ve probably done one of the hardest things I can in my life."