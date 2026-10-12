Naomi Ackie isn't 'really impressed' by Hollywood: Here's why
Naomi Ackie says she prefers London over Hollywood
Naomi Ackie is not overly impressed by Hollywood.
The actress, best known for her roles in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Mickey 17, revealed that she prefers London over Hollywood.
"The London film scene feels like home," Naomi said at a BFI London Film Festival.
The film star said that she feels "great peace" when she meets old friends and acquaintances in the city.
"I feel, controversially maybe, [that] in America, it feels like Hollywood, and Hollywood is not a thing that I’m particularly stimulated by. It’s a machine, and I respect it, but it’s not necessarily the thing that makes me feel the most comfortable," said Naomi.
Elsewhere in the interview, the 35-year-old actress also talked about portraying music icon Whitney Houston in the biographical film, Wanna Dance with Somebody.
"I’m a perfectionist, and this shit sent me crazy because you can never know a person," Naomi said. "It was something about the pressure of people knowing Whitney, people loving Whitney, me playing her. Am I good enough? This is a mountain.
"I remember saying to my sister: ‘I feel like I’m a baby looking at the top of a mountain, and somehow I need to crawl up to the top,' she continued.
Naomi added, "The reviews weren’t the most incredible; the box office didn’t do great, but for me personally, it changed my approach to my craft. Because once you do something like that, I was like: ‘Give me anything!’ … Because I know I’ve probably done one of the hardest things I can in my life."
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