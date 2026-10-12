Naomi Ackie isn't 'really impressed' by Hollywood: Here's why

Naomi Ackie says she prefers London over Hollywood

By Zaid Bin Amir
Published October 12, 2026
Naomi Ackie isnt really impressed by Hollywood: Heres why
Naomi Ackie isn't 'really impressed' by Hollywood: Here's why

Naomi Ackie is not overly impressed by Hollywood.

The actress, best known for her roles in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Mickey 17, revealed that she prefers London over Hollywood.

"The London film scene feels like home," Naomi said at a BFI London Film Festival.

The film star said that she feels "great peace" when she meets old friends and acquaintances in the city.

"I feel, controversially maybe, [that] in America, it feels like Hollywood, and Hollywood is not a thing that I’m particularly stimulated by. It’s a machine, and I respect it, but it’s not necessarily the thing that makes me feel the most comfortable," said Naomi.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 35-year-old actress also talked about portraying music icon Whitney Houston in the biographical film, Wanna Dance with Somebody.

"I’m a perfectionist, and this shit sent me crazy because you can never know a person," Naomi said. "It was something about the pressure of people knowing Whitney, people loving Whitney, me playing her. Am I good enough? This is a mountain.

"I remember saying to my sister: ‘I feel like I’m a baby looking at the top of a mountain, and somehow I need to crawl up to the top,' she continued.

Naomi added, "The reviews weren’t the most incredible; the box office didn’t do great, but for me personally, it changed my approach to my craft. Because once you do something like that, I was like: ‘Give me anything!’ … Because I know I’ve probably done one of the hardest things I can in my life."

Zaid Bin Amir
Zaid Bin Amir is a reporter focusing on trending topics across films, celebrity culture, and digital media, with one year of experience. He tracks viral stories, industry shifts, and online conversations, delivering timely and engaging coverage that highlights how trends evolve and shape the broader entertainment landscape.
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