Sarah Paulson marks 'one year' without Diane Keaton with a moving throwback

Sarah Paulson is finding it hard to believe a full "one year" has passed since late pal Diane Keaton's sudden death.

The All's Fair actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday, October 11, to mark Keaton's first death anniversary and to share that she misses her dear friend's jolly company the "most."

​“One year," Sarah penned, expressing her disbelief that it feels "impossible" to her that 12 months have passed without Keaton.

She continued, "Laughing with you will always be what I remember most.”

​"I love you," Sarah admitted her love to her beloved companion.

​Along with the bittersweet caption, the 52-year-old actress also posted a picture with Keaton, in which the pair can be seen laughing while making some funny poses over beanies on their heads.

​Keaton's daughter Dexter also wrote a poignant note for her momon social media, while marking her first death anniversary on Sunday.

​She penned, “One year without you, Mom.

​“It somehow feels like yesterday and forever ago all at once. I’m still trying to get used to a world where I can’t call you, have you there for a hug, or go on adventures with you."

​Dexter continued, “It’s the everyday moments that remind me just how much I wish you were still here."

​"I love you and I miss you. Always," she concluded.