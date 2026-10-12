Prince Harry, Meghan Markle do not want kids to ‘bounce between California and UK’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are worried about kids ahead of major decisions.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have brought their children to the UK after six years of leaving the country, do not want instability for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet .

Amid hearsay about the Sussex Christmas celebrations, one source said that "with the kids in school, they can't keep bouncing between California and the UK whenever they feel like it, so they've got some difficult decisions coming up because they are not on the same page."

Meanwhile, expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express: "Reports indicate that the Sussexes plan to spend Christmas in Montecito this year. Meghan's mother Doria lives there and Meghan has just released an Advent Calendar inspired by their Montecito home and garden. So this makes sense.

"This, of course, is just speculation. However, the chances of them being invited to spend Christmas with the royal family this year are nil.

"The rift with William makes that certain. That does not mean they will be excluded from the Christmas lunch for the extended royal family which is held annually. We don't know if they will be invited to that,” he noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.