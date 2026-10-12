Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have strong opinions about Christmas

Prince and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have their reservations as rumours of a Royal Christmas enter conversation.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been spending their time in the UK for the past few months, do not wish to join King Charles and the royal family for Christmas celebrations.

This comes amid opinion that it is still too early for Harry and Meghan to spend holidays with an estranged family.

A source tells news.com.au that they knew the timing wouldn’t be right.

“[Harry and Meghan] are really looking forward to spending time with the King and members of the family when the time is right and schedules align, but they know Christmas just isn’t it,” the insider said.

lthough, several weeks into the move back, the Sussexes seemed to have found their rhythm as Meghan has begun taking big leaps.

Prince Harry had jumped right into his public engagements, whereas Meghan had been keeping a low profile.

“It’s a big adjustment for Meghan,” royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told New Magazine. “I’m sure Harry would have instigated this move; it’s Meghan going along with Harry as opposed to the other way around.”

He explained that Harry would have been “worried” that if things don’t work out for Meghan and she is not happy, they would have to return back to Montecito.

“To some extent, she almost needs to be admired to have made the move, but you do wonder how she fills her days,” the expert said.

“Probably her biggest challenge is not to get too isolated. She won’t want to be confined to the walls of their Cotswolds house.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.