Luke Grimes addresses 'method actor' label as he explains why he avoids watching himself
Luke Grimes's remarks come in light of him discussing whether he reviewed his work
Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton in Yellowstone, was among the highlights of the hit show. But to prepare for the role, he did not go into 'method acting' mode.
Instead, he said he didn't consider himself an actor who subscribed to the 'method acting' school; rather, he developed his own method.
In his view, Grimes said preparation varies from role to role; that is why he created his own method.
“I wouldn’t say I’m a method actor — whatever that term means these days. I have a method, and that method can change from job to job."
"Sometimes I find things necessary to find a character, and that same thing might not work on the next job," he added.
His remarks come as Grimes says he often doesn't review his work by watching it because, if he does, the actor said it might hinder how he approaches a character.
“I don’t enjoy watching myself,” he told People, adding, “I don’t know that it’s very helpful for me to watch myself. In fact, I think it might actually hurt my process a little bit."
Meanwhile, Grimes' new show Marshals season two premiered on Oct. 4 on CBS.
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