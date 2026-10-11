Who are the two women closely linked to Elon Musk featured in his documentary?
Those two women offered a personal insight into Elon Musk's life and views
Director Alex Gibney made a 3-hour documentary on Elon Musk, in which the X owner did not appear.
Not stopping there, the filmmaker said in an interview with The New York Times that scores of figures refused to be interviewed without the tech mogul's explicit permission.
"I approached a lot of friends of his and business colleagues, and a lot of them said, ‘I can’t talk to you because Elon won’t give you permission.’”
But he did manage to interview Ashley St Clair. She was an ex-girlfriend and the mother of his 14th child, and Justine Musk, his first wife.
Together, the duo offered a personal insight into the billionaire figure, who reportedly has an outsized influence in a variety of areas.
Then, there is Musk himself. Gibney recalled approaching the Tesla founder multiple times through his documentary's producer, Jessie Deeter.
She knew Musk because she had collaborated with him on two films.
“Deeter knew him from two previous films. She had his cell phone number. She had an email address."
Despite approaching Musk on several occasions, Gibney said, “She wrote sometimes folksy, sometimes detailed notes about how much we wanted his perspective. His response was writing ‘Gibney is a douche’ on Twitter.”
None worked, as the billionaire, ahead of the movie's release, slammed the documentary and called it a "hit piece".
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