Prince Harry recalls how he fell through the cracks: ‘I'm a prince for God's sake’

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex recently wore his heart on his sleeve, and dropped one of the biggest insights he’s ever done before, involving his mother Princess Diana, his status as a prince of England, as well as the way he fell through the cracks despite being brought up with the privilege that he had.

The conversation itself was part of his masterclass on Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss.

It was co-hosted by neuroscientist Dr. Mary-Frances O'Connor and the entire conversation revolved around Prince Harry baring his soul.

He started the conversation be referencing one image of his mother that makes him wonder ‘what she would think of his life today’.

While looking into it he said, “I can actually get eye contact from her, and there's a cheekiness in her smile... I just feel very connected to her. I find myself looking at her and wondering, what is she thinking about what I am doing right now?”

He also added while wearing his heart on his sleeve, “even though I had photographs in my bedroom at school, I distinctly remember not thinking about my mother because thinking about something that sad was never gonna bring her back. I'd spent so long emotionally numb, to a large extent, because I felt disloyal and guilty for the possibility of being happy and joyful without her. I felt like I had to be sad and I had to be emotionally numb in order to prove to her that I missed her.”

Near the end he took a jibe at his own circumstance and privilege by pointing out how, “I didn't cry when I was told my mum died, only at her burial, and then not again for nearly two decades. I was convinced that was strength, but it wasn't. It was a 12-year-old boy with no permission to fall apart and no roadmap for how to heal. You would think I had the best help in the world. I'm a prince for God's sake, but I was still grieving and didn't have any place to put those feelings.”