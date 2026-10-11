Andrew Garfield recalls being starstruck by his celebrity crush

For Andrew Garfield, Woody Harrelson in White Men Can't Jump was one of his all-time favourites, and the Spider-Man star said that he felt overwhelmed whenever he was around him.

In an interview with People, he said, “Every time I see him, I still feel overwhelmed."

He recalled meeting the True Detective star unexpectedly over a game of basketball.

“White Men Can’t Jump is one of my favorite movies of all time. And we bumped into each other at a place where there was a basketball court and there was a pickup basketball game happening between our different groups of friends."

"And so, we just happened to be there at the same time and we played basketball together," he said.

So starstruck was he, Garfield admitted, that he even played the game terribly.

“And I was so excited, but I was so overwhelmed and starstruck that I froze and I played really, really badly."

Still, the actor said it was a “small price to pay for getting to actually be able to be on the court with one of my basketball and acting heroes.”

He then shared two ways he often reacted when he met his celebrity crush.

“I can be a fangirl/boy, or I just completely clam up and I go completely silent. I can’t make eye contact and I can’t find any words and I’m just mute,” the Academy-nominated actor said, joking, "So either way, it’s uncomfortable."

Meanwhile, Garfield's upcoming movie, Artificial, will be released on Dec. 25.